Republican candidate secures role as Iowa County Sheriff

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) — With Iowa County’s current sheriff retiring, two new candidates were on the ballot for the midterm election. Of those two, unofficial results from election night show Republican candidate Michael Peterson came out on top.
With 100% of precincts reporting, results show Peterson took 53% of the vote to independent candidate Kim Alan's 47%.
According to Peterson’s website, he’s familiar with the needs in the county, as he grew up in the area and has worked in emergency services for the last 18 years.