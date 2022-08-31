Republican fake elector serving on Sen. Johnson campaign staff

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of the 10 people listed on a fake slate of electors Wisconsin Republicans tried to submit after the 2020 election is now working on Sen. Ron Johnson's re-election campaign.
The Johnson campaign confirmed Wednesday Pam Travis, who described herself as "campaign staff" for Johnson on her LinkedIn page, was part of the team working on Johnson's bid for a third term in the U.S. Senate.
Wisconsin Republicans have maintained they did nothing wrong by submitting the fake elector slate, saying they acted on the advice of lawyers who were unsuccessfully challenging the results of the 2020 election.
"Pam Travis is a dedicated volunteer who has been active in the Republican Party grassroots for years and we are proud to have her on the team," Ben Voelkel, an advisor to Johnson, said in a statement. "It is really sad that Mandela Barnes supporters are going as low as to levy a baseless attack against a private citizen while Barnes himself dodges media scrutiny on a near-daily basis."
Travis' involvement was first reported by The American Independent and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Johnson, himself, has admitted to helping facilitate an effort to get the fake Republican elector papers to former Vice President Mike Pence on January 6, 2021.
Johnson said he connected former President Donald Trump's Wisconsin lawyer, Jim Troupis, with his chief of staff. Pence's staff rejected the fake electors.
Democrats, including Congressman Ron Kind, have called for Johnson to be criminally investigated for his role in the effort to overturn the 2020 election.
Johnson has insisted Democrats are overblowing his actions, telling WISN in Milwaukee his involvement "spanned the course of a couple seconds."