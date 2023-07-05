Republican leaders respond to vetoes from Governor Evers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republican leaders quickly criticized Governor Tony Evers for several of the partial vetoes he used to alter the state budget bill.

"Legislative Republicans worked tirelessly over the last few months to block Governor Evers' liberal tax and spending agenda," said Speaker Robin Vos (R) in a statement. "Unfortunately, because of his powerful veto authority, he reinstated some of it today."

Rep. Mark Born (R) took exception to the fact Evers eliminated most of the tax cuts provided in the bill by Republicans.

“The Republican budget included a tax plan that reduced income taxes by $3.5 billion over the biennium, targeted at the middle brackets. Governor Evers gutted this tax plan, all but eliminating income tax relief on Wisconsin families from this budget," Born said in a statement. “Vetoing the third bracket means those with truly middle-class incomes will see negligible reductions in their tax bill. Families making $50,000 per year, struggling to make ends meet due to the record-high inflation of the past few years, will now receive practically no tax relief thanks to Governor Evers."

Born also criticized Evers' partial veto that increased per-pupil aid in schools for the next 400 years. Born saying that will lead to increased property taxes.

“And eliminating the income tax cut on hardworking Wisconsinites wasn’t enough for Governor Evers — his budget vetoes will massively increase property taxes on the same families," he said. "In total, this veto could have the impact of increasing property taxes by billions of dollars."

Vos was also disappointed that DEI positions were reinstated on UW System campuses and that the state's Medicaid program would now be able to fund transgender surgeries and gender-affirming care.

"Clearly, now that he's won re-election by taking credit for Republican ideas, it's business as usual for Governor Evers, as he returns to his true liberal ideology," Vos said.