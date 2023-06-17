Republican Party of Wisconsin holds 2023 state convention

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKOW) – The Republican Party of Wisconsin held the second day of its state convention in La Crosse Saturday.
The theme this year was "Red to the Roots," and delegates used the event to energize the party ahead of the 2024 election.
Several speakers criticized Democrats, but Rep. Derrick Van Orden also acknowledged the possibility of compromise.
"We're all trying to get to the same place, it's just that we have a different way that we want to get there," he said. "And, there's so many things that I profoundly disagree with with the Democratic Party, but if I disagree with someone 98% of the time, that means I agree with them 2% of the time, and people sent me from this state, from this room to Washington, D.C., to find that 2% of the time that I can work effectively to make Americans' lives better."
Republicans also used the convention to address several issues they believe will motivate voters to get to the polls, including inflation, crime and abortion.
Delegates voted to support a resolution to enforce Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban, which makes providing an abortion a felony and only provides an exception when a mother's life is at risk.
However, Sen. Ron Johnson proposed another idea: a referendum asking voters when they think abortion should become illegal.
"The first thing that it does is it acknowledges that a woman has a right, and you may not necessarily agree with what decision that woman may make, but that woman has a right," he said. "But, at some point in time, the unborn child within her also has a right."
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin held its state convention in Green Bay last weekend with the theme "Working for Wisconsin."
Ben Wikler, the party’s chair, said the party wants to capitalize on the success Democratic candidates have had in recent elections and focus on making the state a place where children have equal opportunities to learn, women have reproductive freedom and everyone is celebrated for who they are.
"We have so much to do, we have so much to learn, we have so many ways we can grow, but now, for once, we are not just facing down the risk of catastrophe," Wikler said. "We are also climbing the path to the mountaintop to build the kind of state that reflects our values."