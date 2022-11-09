Republicans fall short of supermajority; Evers 'trying to wrap' arms around Johnson winning, too

MADISON (WKOW) -- The tone from Wisconsin legislative Democrats Wednesday made it seem like they won, even though they emerged from election night with fewer seats.
Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) explained the difference between having 35 and 38 seats in that chamber was miniscule compared to what would've happened had Republicans picked up five more seats instead of three.
If the Assembly GOP began the next legislative session in January with 66 seats - and a two-thirds supermajority - Republicans in Madison would have had the ability to override Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' veto powers.
Republicans did pick up the one seat needed to have a supermajority in the Senate, but that doesn't really matter unless a party has a veto-proof majority in both chambers.
"We know that that was [Republicans'] goal," Neubauer said. "So they would be able to override Governor Tony Evers' vetoes and really suppress the voices of Wisconsinites in the state Capitol. They were unsuccessful in doing so."
Neubauer attributed the losses Democrats did suffer to newly redrawn legislative maps that built on the advantage Republicans gave themselves in 2010.
Academic analysts have found while liberals clustering in urban areas gives the GOP a natural edge in the legislature, extreme gerrymandering is how Republicans could even contemplate a supermajority in a state where Evers won re-election by nearly 90,000 votes.
"We believe that the results last night in the governor's race, and our elections, show that Wisconsinites do not agree with the direction Republicans are taking Wisconsin," Neubauer said. "And they want to see change in the Capitol."
State Rep. Todd Novak (R-Dodgeville) insisted there's more to the story. Novak is on pace to win re-election by more than 12 points in a district former President Donald Trump carried by only one point.
Novak said in an interview Wednesday his success demonstrates candidate quality and effort matters more than how a map is drawn, even as he voiced his support for moving toward nonpartisan redistricting.
"I signed onto the [redistricting reform] bill," Novak said. "But you can't blame- I'm on the ground. You can't blame everything on gerrymandering."
The end result after Tuesday's midterm election is Republicans still have complete control of the legislature.
Making his first public appearance since his re-election, Evers stopped by Georgia O'Keeffe Middle School in Madison. Evers acknowledged he'd need the support of GOP lawmakers to enact his second term agenda.
"I'm not all that foolish," Evers said. "I understand that there's a whole bunch of Republicans in the legislature, and we need to work with them, and we'll do the best we can."
Evers listed public school funding and infrastructure as areas where he was hopeful there could be compromise with Republicans, particularly those in rural districts whose counties are trending even more conservative.
A 50,000-vote gap
During his appearance in Madison Wednesday, Evers admitted it was a bit difficult to comprehend 50,000 people voted for him, but didn't back Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in his race against Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.
"I've been trying to wrap my arms around that; that there are people in the state of Wisconsin that voted for me, and voted for Ron Johnson," Evers said. "But, and the end of the day, I also know know there are issues that transcend politics."
Evers earned 1.355 million votes compared to 1.307 million for Barnes.
Johnson won 1.334 million votes while Republican challenger for governor, Tim Michels, tallied the fewest votes in Wisconsin's major races with 1.266 million.
Novak said he didn't find the split to be all that surprising. He maintained voters told him during the final weeks on the campaign trail the economy was their top issue, but they also valued keeping one party from having too much power.
"I talked to some people on the doors, and they kind of like split government," Novak said. "And I think maybe you saw that a little bit in some of the votes, in some of the areas."
According to the Wisconsin Blue Book, 1977 was the last time a party held a legislative supermajority in Wisconsin. At the time, Democrats had a veto-proof majority in both the Assembly and Senate.