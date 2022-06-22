Republicans gavel out of special session, restating commitment to abortion ban if Roe is overturned

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans in control of the legislature gaveled out of a special session Wednesday without taking action on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers's call to repeal Wisconsin's ban on abortion.
The 1849 state law could take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down federal abortion rights guaranteed under Roe v. Wade. The high court could release its decision as soon as Thursday.
In May, a leaked draft opinion indicated the majority-conservative court was poison to strike down the landmark 1973 decision providing abortion rights.
Legislative Democrats, joined by activists from Planned Parenthood as well as protestors, packed the Capitol rotunda ahead of the special session. Chanting 'we won't go back,' they called on Republican lawmakers to reconsider their support of the 1849 abortion ban.
"The will of the people should be the law of the land," Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) said. "What we know for certain is that banning abortions will not stop them from happening."
Under the 173-year-old Wisconsin law, it is a felony to provide an abortion, which is punishable by up to six years in prison. The only exception under the law is for instances where a mother's life is at risk. Mothers themselves could not be prosecuted under the law.
Protestors who packed into the Capitol rotunda held a rally during the noon hour, the same time the Senate gaveled in and out of session.
Darlene Johns from Black Leaders Organizing Communities said an abortion ban would worsen mortality rate disparities. In Wisconsin, Black infants die three times more often than White infants, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
"We do not have the health care infrastructure to support a ban," Johns said. "We currently do not have the health care infrastructure to support Black birth."
Republican leaders maintained a ban should take effect at the state level should Roe be overturned. The office of Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, who wasn't at the Capitol Wednesday, referred to a statement LeMahieu released earlier this month when Evers announced the special session.
“Wisconsin law has not changed, and our pro-life position has not changed," LeMahieu said. "Killing innocent babies is not healthcare."
A Marquette Law poll of Wisconsin residents, released Wednesday, found 58 percent of respondents said they believed abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Evers cited that public sentiment in a statement responding to GOP leaders gaveling out of the session.
“Wisconsinites support Roe, and they support access to safe, legal abortion," Evers said. "Republicans’ refusal to act will have real and severe consequences for all of us and the people we care most about who could see their ability to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions stripped away from them."
Pro-life groups support ban, differ on exceptions
Gracie Skogman, legislative director for Wisconsin Right to Life, said the organization supported the state law as it's written, including the exception for cases where a mother's health was at risk. Skogman added the pro-life group did not support changes that would allow mothers to be prosecuted.
"I am thankful to see that our leadership in the Assembly and in the Senate are willing to protect life and defend [the current law]," she said. "It is our firm belief that women are also facing the violence of abortion and should be treated with nothing but respect and we would never be in favor of them being held criminally liable."
Pro-Life Wisconsin Communications Director Anna DeMeuse said the Brookfield-based group also supported full enforcement of the 1849 law should SCOTUS overturn Roe v. Wade. DeMeuse dismissed Wednesday's special session, calling it "a political stunt in a political year."
DeMeuse said Pro-Life Wisconsin wanted the legislature to amend the law when lawmakers return to session next year. Specifically, the group wanted to replace the language about exceptions for a mother's health and replace it with "a requirement for equal care for both mom and baby."
"Abortion – defined as the direct, intentional killing of a preborn human being – is never medically necessary to save the life or improve the health of the mother," DeMeuse said. "And our state laws should reflect that truth."
Pushback from doctors
Dr. Eliza Bennett, a Madison-based obstetrician-gynecologist, said an abortion ban could jeopardize the lives of mothers by putting doctors in an impossible spot of having to determine when, exactly, someone's life could be deemed at-risk in a way that qualifies under the 1849 law.
"We know when [mothers] are at risk of severe complications that, at times, though rare, can lead to death. But we do not know specifically who will die for sure," Bennett said. "Often, we do not know until it is too late."
"Do patients need to be so sick that death is nearly upon them?" Bennett added. "If I perform an abortion prior to that, will I be jailed? Fined? Will I lose my license?"
The ultimate deciders on whether Wisconsin's ban takes hold could be the justices on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Pro-choice groups and Democrats, including Attorney General Josh Kaul, have said they expect legal challenges to the validity of a 173-year-old law that has been dormant for nearly five decades.
A spokeswoman for Kaul said nothing has changed from early May, when the Wisconsin Department of Justice said it would "continue to assess" the option of going to court seeking to have the law struck down.