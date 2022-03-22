Republicans hold National Agriculture Day panel

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Wisconsin held a panel discussion on National Agriculture Day Tuesday.
Their goal was to discuss how the agriculture community is fairing under the Biden and Evers administrations.
During the panel, lawmakers shared concerns over inflation--saying high prices of things like fertilizer and diesel fuel could negatively impact farmers.
"The projections right now are that farm income is going to be down about 8%," U.S. Congressman Tom Tiffany said. "Those increased prices do not translate into increased farm income, into the farmer's pockets so that they can make improvements in their operation."
Several local farmers also shared that while consumers may be seeing increased prices for things like milk and corn at grocery stores, that doesn't necessarily benefit them. Therefore, they hope that could change.
"I would say the past five years have been very nerve wracking when it comes to agriculture--especially dairy farming here in Wisconsin because we are such a small farm," Rachel Schroeder, a Wisconsin Dairy famer said.
On Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers signed a bill designed to increase dairy exports from Wisconsin into law.
The new law invests nearly $900,000 into a newly created agricultural exports program.