Republicans pass bill making it harder to sue gun makers, sellers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans in the state Assembly passed a bill Wednesday making it more difficult to file lawsuits against gun manufacturers and dealers.
The bill prohibits lawsuits that claim the makers and sellers of firearms and accessories are liable for injuries or deaths inflicted by gun crimes. It also bans lawsuits claiming a gun's design was responsible for a nuisance.
The bill had already been approved in the Senate so it now advances to the desk of Gov. Tony Evers who is all but certain to veto it.
Rep. Nick Milroy (D-South Range) was the lone Democrat to join Republicans in voting for the bill. Republicans argued lawsuits that targeted gun companies because of what people did with the guns was a threat to gun owners' rights.
"Some believe that they should be able to simply sue American manufacturers out of business if somebody commits a crime with a firearm," Rep. Gae Magnafici (R-Dresser) said. "I just feel that when a crime is committed, we should blame the criminal and not the gun."
Democrats said the measure was yet another step further away from mainstream support for stronger gun laws.
"There are bipartisan, popular, and common proposals that the people of Wisconsin want to see move forward including a background check on every gun sale," Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) said. "These are the policies we should be taking up today."
According to polls conducted by the Marquette Law School, between 70 and 80 percent of Wisconsin voters have consistently shown support for requiring background checks on all gun sales.
The Giffords Law Center, which advocates for gun control, currently lists 34 states with laws giving legal immunity to gun makers.