Republicans plan to toss out hundreds of items from governor's budget proposal

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Republican co-chairs of the Joint Committee on Finance released their plan for Tuesday's executive session. The co-chairs listed hundreds of items from Governor Evers' budget proposal that they plan to remove from further budget conversation.
The Republican co-chairs had previously made it clear they planned to, essentially, start from scratch with writing their own budget proposal. Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) says that process will begin next week and continue into June.
"We will start voting on things in May and throughout June, individual pieces of the budget, and get it to the legislature, hopefully, mid-June so it can go through that process," she said. "Then, on to the governor's desk by the end of June."
The Democrats on the Finance Committee voiced their displeasure with their Republican colleagues' plan to dismiss much of the governor's proposal. They issued a joint statement Friday:
“Budgets are moral documents. In the Evers administration’s 3rd state budget, we had an opportunity to do the right thing by allowing both sides of the aisle to work together to create a budget for Wisconsin filled with the things they are asking for, but instead Republicans are once again choosing political retribution over people. Gutting 545 provisions – an increase from the 391 stripped out in the last state budget on the first day of executive sessions – from even being discussed is not healthy for democracy and it is not the way Wisconsinites want their government to operate.”