Republicans push education agenda as First Lady visits Verona school

VERONA, Wis (WKOW) -- In a Thursday morning press conference Wisconsin Republicans drew sharp contrasts between their positions on education policy and those of the Biden Administration.
The press conference came on the same day as First Lady Jill Biden made a multi-stop tour of the Madison area.
Her final destination was Glacier Edge Elementary in Verona where she met with educators and teachers’ unions.
Republican elected officials criticized the First Lady for not meeting with parents.
They blamed teacher's unions as an impediment to improving educational outcomes for students.
"And we're excited to see that since act 10. Members of the teachers' union has certainly plummeted," Rep. Amanda Nedweski (R-Pleasant Prairie) said. "Where should Jill Biden be today? Perhaps you should be out talking to the parents instead."
State Republicans also called on parents to get involved in their local school district to help advance conservative education policies. They cited the initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic as reason that many parents have chosen to get involved in school policies.
"It was tragic that we were closed down," Rep. Cindi Duchow (R-Town of Delafield) said. "And we learned a lot of things we were not happy with. And the parents now know what's going on. And they have a right to speak up."
In recent years, several conservative aligned groups have emerged to press school districts to embrace more conservative positions on cultural and education issues.