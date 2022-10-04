Republicans quickly gavel out of session on letting citizens directly vote on laws

MADISON (WKOW) -- In a matter of seconds Tuesday, Republican leaders in the Wisconsin legislature gaveled in and out of a special session for a resolution seeking to give state residents a chance to directly vote on passing or rejecting laws.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called the session. He and other Democrats have focused on how the resolution would give voters a direct path to deciding whether Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban remains in effect.

The ban makes it a felony to provide abortions, and only allows exceptions for cases where a mother's life is at risk.

Democrats have pointed to comments from Republican Sen. Ron Johnson as their inspiration for the special session. Johnson has said voters at the state level should vote via referendum on abortion law, while not ruling out federal action in the future.

GOP legislative leaders did not immediately respond to questions Tuesday but previously called the session a "desperate political stunt."

The Senate gaveled out shortly after 10 a.m., with Senate President Chris Kapenga beginning and adjourning the session in a span of 16 seconds. Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Tyler August did the same in is chamber about an hour later.

More than a dozen Assembly Democrats waited in the chamber. They loudly objected to August to no avail.

26 states currently allow direct ballot initiatives. Adding Wisconsin to the list would require two consecutive legislatures to pass a resolution seeking to change the state constitution. Only after that would the question then go before voters in a statewide referendum.