Republicans suspend rule that let clerks fix ballot mistake

MADISON (WKOW) -- GOP lawmakers eliminated a rule Wednesday that allowed clerks to fill in, or correct, a key section of absentee ballot applications.
Supporters of the rule maintained the decision could open the door to voters' ballots being rejected over minor mistakes.
The vote came in the legislature's powerful joint rules committee, which oversees policies set by state agencies, like the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC).
When a voter requests an absentee ballot, they must have a witness sign the attached ballot application. Prior to the 2016 election, the commission issued guidance to clerks, telling them they could fill in or correct a section for the witness's address.
Following the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump sought to throw out "thousands" of absentee ballots cast in Dane and Milwaukee counties because clerks had fixed the witness address section.
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn, who cast the deciding vote rejecting Trump's lawsuit, wrote state law, as it relates to that section of an absentee ballot, is unclear.
"[The laws] are silent on precisely what makes an address sufficient," Hagedorn wrote.
The section of Wisconsin law covering absentee ballots only reads, "if a certificate is missing the address of a witness, the ballot may not be counted."
Conservatives testifying before the rules committee Wednesday maintained the elections commission had no such authority to grant clerks that ability, nor did they have the power to define what constitutes a complete address.
"It is abundantly clear that the law only contemplates a voter, not a municipal clerk or employee of the clerk, correcting any deficiency with the certificate," Brian Sikma, a visiting fellow with the Opportunity Solutions Project, said.
Supporters of the rule said it was dishonest of Republicans to first call on the elections commission to convert the 2016 policy into a formal rule - an act the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau recommended in its audit of the 2020 election.
The audit bureau report found voting machines worked properly, and there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the election.
Once the rule was established, it then came before the joint rules committee, allowing Republicans to suspend the rule.
"We got a real problem here of disallowing votes," Matt Rothschild of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign said. "On really picayunish, small, petty, reasons you're gonna be taking someone's ballot away."
Addressing the address issue
Republicans noted they defined address in a pair of bills they passed, only to have them vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Their legislation, though, did not allow clerks to fix mistakes on the witness address section. It also included other language, such as tighter restrictions on voting in nursing homes.
Ann Jacobs, a Democratic appointee to WEC, said not allowing clerks to fix errors could mean it's impossible for voters to correct mistakes in cases where they sent their ballots in close to the deadline.
In those cases, she said it'd be impossible for clerks, already busy as the election approaches, to send back the improper ballots with the voter having enough time to return it.
"Voting isn't a game of 'gotcha,'" Jacobs said. "People who requested their absentee ballot, properly completed it, and had someone witness it, and sent it back, they've done what they need to do."
Jeff Mandell, president of the liberal legal firm, Law Forward, said he didn't expect too many ballots to be thrown out as a result of the rule suspension. He said it was because the original WEC guidance could still be used by clerks, but added the suspension opened the door to legal challenges attempting to throw out votes over witness address issues.
"I don't think we've seen a tremendous number [of ballots] disqualified," Mandell said. "But if we have close elections, if we have recounts, I expect this to be an issue people are gonna continue to fight about."
Rep. Gary Hebl (D-Sun Prairie) said there could at least be some additional clarity if the legislature returned to session this year to pass a law defining a complete address under a witness signature.
In an interview after the meeting, Sen. Duey Stroebel (R-Cedarburg) dismissed the idea.
"I think to have a session purely to decide what 'address' means would be kind of silly," Stroebel said.
When asked if that could allow for election observers and candidates to have ballots rejected based on the address issue, Stroebel said the courts should answer that question.
"Yeah, again, we've got plenty of lawsuits out there now," Stroebel said. "This issue's already being litigated. We'll see where the courts come down on it."
Indeed, there's an ongoing lawsuit in Waukesha County where the courts are being asked to determine if it's illegal for clerks to fill in witness address information. The suit was filed last Tuesday by the Republican Party of Waukesha County.