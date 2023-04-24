Republicans to push changes to unemployment in Assembly Session

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans are set to bring several bills to the floor during this week's Assembly Session that would alter unemployment benefits in Wisconsin.
The state is witnessing record low unemployment numbers. Still, many Republicans believe it's the right time to make changes to the unemployment benefits.
"Obviously, we have the lowest amount of unemployment in history," acknowledges Rep. Alex Dallman (R-Green Lake). "It also shows that we have the most jobs available in history. So, if you're on unemployment, there's a reason."
The bills would alter unemployment in various ways. One bill would potentially withhold benefits from anyone who applied for a job but did not follow through during the interview process.
"I don't think we know that number, but it's apparently enough that it's a problem for our employers," said Rep. Jon Plumer (R-Lodi). "You know, most people don't understand the unemployment compensation fund is funded by employers. And as one, I'm happy to support that program, but it should never be a career choice."
Governor Tony Evers has rejected similar proposals in the past. The bills are unlikely to gain much bipartisan support.
"What I see is happening here from Republicans is they are throwing new barriers in the system, making it harder for people who have paid into unemployment insurance to tap into that safety net," said Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison).