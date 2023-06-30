Rescue holds free veterinary event for pet owners experiencing homelessness

MADISON (WKOW) — Pet owners experiencing homelessness had the chance to have their pets' health checked out free of charge Friday.
It was thanks to the Underdog Pet Rescue, who held a free veterinary event at Warner Park in Madison.
The event offered free veterinary exams and wellness services to pets. That was in addition to vouchers for spays and neuters.
"We usually see between 30 and 50 animals at each of our clinics," said Lauren Brinkman, Executive Director and Founder of Madison's Underdog Pet Rescue.
According to Brinkman, some people bring one pet, while other people bring more than one pet.
"The big common denominator is that everyone loves their animals, and they want to get them all the care that they need," Brinkman said.
The event also offered complimentary haircuts, toiletry kits and lunch for owners.
Brinkman said the organization holds four of these events per year.