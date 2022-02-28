Researchers at UW-Madison work to recycle masks

MADISON (WKOW) -- Throughout the pandemic, we've all thrown away our fair share of masks, but now, researchers at UW-Madison are working to make recycling masks a reality.
“We've developed a new technology to be able to recycle waste plastics," George Huber, professor of chemical engineering and the director of the Center for Chemical Upcycling and Waste Plastics at UW-Madison, said.
The technology, which Huber and his team call 'Strap' or Solvent Targeted Recovery and Precipitation, can be applied to facemasks, plastic bags or other types of plastic mixtures.
It works by grinding recycled masks down and then pulling polypropylene out of them using a solvent.
The polypropylene can then be used to make more masks or other items like yogurt cups.
“In this laboratory here, we have a team of graduate students, undergraduates and postdoctoral researchers who are developing new, what we call disruptive technologies that will allow us to recycle more types of plastics,” Huber said.
One postdoctoral student working on the project is Jiuling Yu, who is excited to be a part of the historic effort and hopes it helps prevent a growing number of masks from ending up in landfills.
“We definitely need a strategy to evaluate how to recycle the facemask using a very novel and technical and environmental-friendly process,” Yu said.
The group of Huber and about a dozen students has been working on the entire recycling plastics project for about 18 months now and focusing on masks, specifically, for about six.
“We're only doing this in the small-scale batch process, but we're working on building this into a continuous process in scaling this technology up to a commercial scale,” Huber said.
Before recycling masks becomes a common practice, the City of Madison asks people to throw them away rather than recycle them to avoid tampering with equipment.
“How your recycling gets sorted on the back end with all the machines and robots and people and these rolls screens, all our masks and gloves, and that can really tangle up that equipment,” Bryan Johnson, Streets Division Recycling Coordinator for the City of Madison, said.
The city also asks that people don't litter or burn their masks.
“It gets tangled in trees, it could hurt wildlife,” Johnson said. “There can be hazards when you're trying to burn things, especially plastic stuff, particularly vinyl plastics, because it has chlorine in it. If you burn that, you can very well be making like dioxins or other kinds of hazards,” Johnson said.
Right now, UW-Madison researchers say they have enough masks for their project. In time, however, they may collect more.
"We have a whole team of engineers here looking at every single aspect about plastic recycling," Huber said. "UW-Madison is one of the world's global leaders in plastic recycling."