Residential Burglary in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) - Police say a burglary took place on the block of 2400 Badger Lane in Madison.
The victim was asleep in their home when the suspect forced their way in. When officers responded to the scene, they found the suspect in the area after following fresh tracks in the snow.
Madison Police officers noted that he was walking in the yards of nearby houses in the deep snow instead of the sidewalk or road. He was wearing dark clothing and a backpack.
He was found without his shoes and officers later found shoes stuck in the snow.
Harland E. Wallace was placed under arrest for attempted burglary and criminal damage to property.