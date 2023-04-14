Residents are happy to be home after two days of wildfire evacuations

FORT MCCOY (WKOW) -- The Black River Complex Fire is now 99% contained according to the DNR. 27 News has had crews on the ground tracking containment efforts.
The area is much calmer than it has been the past two days. People are all saying they're just happy to be safe at home and nothing was lost.
Callie Griffin and her family live just north of Fort McCoy inside the evacuation area. She says she and her family spent two nights away from home.
"It happened very quickly. It's definitely hard to think in those circumstances," Griffin said. "Within five minutes my brother-in-law pulled in and said, 'you guys should probably think about packing up and getting out of here.'"
Griffin was driving home from work Wednesday night and thought the fire at Fort McCoy had been contained. But, as she saw the conditions change she figured leaving was the safest option.
"It wasn't as scary once we got out but the smoke was, it was turning orange," Griffin said. "It was very frightening because it was very close to home. We could not see half of the sky above our house because it was full of smoke."
Griffin says luckily her in-laws live close enough to make the trip feasible, but far enough they were out of harm's way. After spending Wednesday night, the Griffins thought conditions were improving and decided to head home.
"We got home and within probably an hour, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office showed up and head said it's suggested that you evacuate," Griffin said.
For the second night in a row, the Griffins left their home. While she says it's hard to make sense of the situation while it's happening, she was focused on keeping the most important things safe.
"It's all replaceable," Griffin said. "It is what it is. It was out of our control. We couldn't really do anything other than make sure we were safe and the things that we needed and cannot replace were safe."
Griffin says she's still nervous she could get another knock on the door. But for now, she's just happy to be home.
"Just knowing it's in our backyard essentially, or very close to home, it still makes you uneasy," Griffin said. "But, you're still feeling more safe than you were the last two days."
As of noon Friday, all evacuation calls have been rescinded and residents are free to return home.