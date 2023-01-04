Residents being helped by Red Cross after Dodgeville apartment fire

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- Residents from an apartment in Dodgeville are without a place to stay following a fire Tuesday morning.
A news release from the Dodgeville Fire Department said fire crews were called to North Douglas Street at about 9:49 a.m. for a report of smoke in an apartment.
When they got there, smoke was coming from the eaves of the building. And firefighters got to work. Crews evacuated the apartment, located the fire and extinguished it.
Dodgeville Fire officials said the people who live in the apartment are being helped by the Red Cross.
The Red Cross confirmed to 27 News it was assisting approximately seven people and numerous pets.
The caused of the fire is listed as "undetermined" at this time.