Residents displaced, one hospitalized in Beloit fire

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Residents were displaced and one was hospitalized after a house fire Saturday afternoon in Beloit.
The City of Beloit Fire Department posted on Facebook, saying it responded to a residential fire just after 2 p.m. on the 1400 block of Sixth Street.
The Town of Beloit, South Beloit and Janesville fire departments assisted at the scene.
Fire officials said one person was taken to the hospital.
The department reported the residents were displaced, and the Red Cross will be assisting.
According to the fire department, the fire cause an estimated $20,00 in damage.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.