Residents notice possible increase in Lake Michigan alewife die-off this year

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- People who live along Lake Michigan say an annual fish die-off seems to be a little worse than normal this year.
Piles of dead alewives are washing up along the shore in Algoma.
The Department of Natural Resources doesn't monitor the annual die-off, but it does keep track of the population of the fish.
Over the past five years, there's been an increase.
"Alewife, even though they're non-native to Lake Michigan, they play an extremely important role in the lake's ecology and the fishery. A lot of the fish we stock, the salmon, the trout, they rely heavily on the alewife to sustain," DNR fisheries team supervisor Nick Legler told WBAY.
The DNR says there are likely a number of factors contributing to the die-off, like fluctuations in the water temperature and nutritional and spawning stress.