Residents react to string of vandalism in Stoughton

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- When the sun rose Tuesday morning, residents of what is usually a quiet Stoughton neighborhood learned that they had been the victims of vandalism.
Stoughton Police Department said they received roughly 40 reports of slashed tires and graffiti to cars and homes in the southwestern part of the city.
Ryan Fitzsimmons, who lives on one of the streets impacted, suffered graffiti to his car.
"I got up and walked outside and I found out that my truck was vandalized," Fitzsimmons said.
His neighbors also suffered significant damage.
"My neighbor right next door, she has some damage on the side of her house. They spray painted on the vinyl siding," Fitzsimmons said. "Then, my neighbor down the street--he got out of his truck on the window was spray painted on."
In his 17 years of living in his home, Fitzsimmons said nothing like this has ever happened.
"It's a little disturbing. I thought I had a really nice, quiet neighborhood," Fitzsimmons said.
A few streets down, Don Bidwell woke up to a call from his daughter, who said she had a flat tire.
"We thought it was just a routine tire change and took it to the shop and they said it was slashed," Bidwell said.
Bidwell said this was upsetting because his daughter wasn't able to make it to work and his family had to cover the cost.
"My daughter works hard. She doesn't have the money to pay for that. We work, but we don't have just $200 laying around," Bidwell said.
To help ease the help ease the financial burden of the vandalism, a local automotive shop stepped up to help.
"When we saw that tires were slashed, we knew that something we can help with," Trent Nelson, co-owner of Eli's Automotive, said.
Nelson put out a post on Facebook letting people know that they would sell them tires at the cost they pay and discount labor.
"Some tires right now are $350 to $400 a tire, so it definitely can, you know, really affect someone," Nelson said. "We've definitely gotten a lot of positive feedback. It seemed like people were impressed that we were willing to help."
Those affected hope to see the punishment fit the crime.
"I hope get charged and they have to pay for all the damages. It's going to be a lot," Bidwell said.
Stoughton Police are asking those who live in the area to submit information they may have to help their investigation, like security footage. You can call them at 608-873-3374.