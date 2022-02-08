Residents, staff at assisted living facility in Baraboo feeling the love

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Valentine's Day is right around the corner. People who live at Our House Assisted Living in Baraboo is feeling the love from all over the world.
"We didn't know what to make because we have to make a daily Facebook post, and I had seen on Facebook other facilities do that pen pal where they hold up a poster board with their name, address, what their is. And so were like, we should do that for Valentine's Day, not thinking that it would blow up the way it did," said Carissa Nowicki, assistant director of Our House Assisted Living.
Staff at the Baraboo facility say they receive about 200 packages a day and an estimated 5,000 cards a day.
"I'm amazed at how far these cards are coming from. Greece, Italy, all over the world," said resident Jeanie Schadewalt.
"It pretty much leaves us speechless every day. Our residents cannot get enough of it," said Nowicki.
"This is just overwhelming. It's overwhelming. I couldn't believe it. I still can't believe it," said resident Joyce Cone.
If you want to send a card or gift to a resident of the facility go on over to their Facebook page to see some of the residents who would love a valentine.
Be sure to check out the video story 27 News photojournalist Robby Newell put together on the program.