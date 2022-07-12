Responding to new Walker, Kleefisch attack ad, Michels defends contrast between campaign stances and how his company lobbied

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Tim Michels maintained there's nothing unusual about his campaign platforms differing from how trade groups, which count his family's construction business as members, have lobbied on issues like gas taxes, right-to-work, and illegal immigration.
Michels responded to the criticism Tuesday during the launch of a statewide tour in Green Bay. This week, former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch launched a new ad with former governor Scott Walker, with whom she served for two terms between 2011-18.
Kleefisch has cited reporting from the conservative outlet, Wisconsin Right Now, which noted Michels was on the executive board of the Transportation Development Association, a group that's president previously called for increasing the gas tax and vehicle registration fees.
"While Rebecca and I were fighting for reform, Tim Michels's company was teaming up with the union bosses and those lobbying for a gas tax increase," Walker said in the ad.
Michels said the attack was misleading because Michels himself never lobbied for gas tax increases or opposed right-to-work legislation, which Walker signed in 2015.
"I'm a little disappointed," Michels said. "I thought Scott Walker would've done his own homework."
Michels came under new criticism Tuesday when the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported while Michels was the board's president, the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association lobbied against a bill that would've denied government contracts for companies that hire illegal immigrants.
Michels, who's been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has run ads pledging to deny driver's licenses, tuition help, and 'benefits' to illegal immigrants.
“Tim Michels won’t take responsibility for his company’s campaign contributions for a higher gas tax," Kleefisch's campaign manager Charles Nichols said in a statement Tuesday. "And now he won’t take responsibility for a group he was president of lobbying to allow illegal immigrants to work on government contracts."
Michels said, even in cases where he was at the head of a group's board, there were times where's the group's adopted positions didn't fit his views. Michels insisted during an interview Tuesday he didn't allow his personal beliefs to influence the building group's lobbying efforts.
"Even when you're in a position of leadership, you talk to the other members about what's right and what's wrong," Michels said. "It's not authoritarian rule when you're leading a trade group. You're representing hundreds of different businesses."
The Wisconsin primary election is August 9. Michels said internal polls show he has a nine point lead over Kleefisch. A Marquette Law poll released last month found the two in a virtual tie with Rep. Tim Ramthun a distant third. Business owner and former Marine Kevin Nicholson dropped out of the race earlier this month.