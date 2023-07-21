Retired UW police K-9 passes away after becoming 'gravely ill'

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Police Department's retired K-9 Maya died Friday.
The department announced Maya became "gravely ill" recently and passed away surrounded by her family.
K-9 Maya joined the department in June 2013 where she worked with Sgt. Nic Banuelos. She was trained in explosive detection and human tracking.
During her tenure, she responded to more than 370 calls for service and protected the Dalai Lama and the President.
She officially retired in June 2023 after 10 years at the department.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Banuelos family during this incredibly difficult time," a release reads. "Thank you, Maya, for your tireless work keeping our community safe."