Retired UWMPD K9 officer dies

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison's police department is mourning the loss of a retired K9 officer.
Casey spent 10 years with UWMPD and has been retired for the last 5 years.
According to a Facebook post from the department, she had been enjoying her retirement with one of the department's human officers, Capt. Cherise Caradine.
The department said Casey died Sunday, and thanked her for her dedicated service to the department.
In the post, UWMPD said she was a hard worker and an incredible dog.
She had also attained level III tactical obedience in addition to her drug detection expertise.
"Thank you for your many years of service, Casey — and for making campus a better, safer place. We’ll miss you dearly," the department wrote.