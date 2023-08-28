 Skip to main content
Revenue from new gun purchase tax would be used for gun crime victims fund under proposed bill

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- A proposed bill would start a fund for victims of gun violence by adding a tax to gun purchases in Wisconsin.

The bill comes from Rep. Jimmy Anderson (D-Fitchburg) and Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee). They want to add a tax of 0.5% of the manufacturer's list price for each firearm made by the manufacturer that is offered for sale in Wisconsin.

The lawmakers want money from the tax to go to a new fund through the state Department of Justice (DOJ). The DOJ could use that money to provide services to victims of crimes involving guns.

Anderson and Taylor are now seeking co-sponsors.

A similar bill was introduced in 2019.

