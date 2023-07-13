 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from noon
Friday, July 14, until noon Sunday, July 16. This advisory
affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Rhinelander 73-year-old keeps on pedaling after kidney donation

  • Updated
  • 0
Dave Daniels

One year after donating a kidney, a 72-year-old is determined to bike 4,000 miles in 2023.

MADISON (WKOW) -- One year after donating a kidney, a 72-year-old is determined to bike 4,000 miles in 2023.

Dave Daniels is an avid biker, spending about 12 hours each week pedaling through the woods and country highways near his Rhinelander home.

He says biking is one of the best ways to see the country.

“Going along at five, 10 miles per hour, really allows you to take in the beauty of the landscape,” Daniels said. “When you slow down, you can truly appreciate all the amazing places and people along the way.”

In 2022, Daniels planned a 600-mile ride to Montana as well as a stop at the UW Health Transplant Center in Madison.

He said donating a kidney was something he was interested in for several years, but it got put on hold. After two of his friends donated, he decided to join in.

Daniels is now one of the nearly 4,000 living donors who donated through the center to help a stranger. This gift helps one of the over 900,000 people waiting for a new kidney in the U.S., according to UW Health.

Daniels didn't rack up as many miles in 2022 because of the surgery but said it's a small price to pay.

“I don’t know who got my kidney but making an anonymous donation made sense to me because it meant someone who had a lot of limitations was able to wake up one day and be almost limitless,” Daniels said.

Just before the first anniversary of his donation, Daniels and a friend biked from Dane County to Trempealeau County, making him 155 miles closer to his goal.

He's planning a longer trip from Minnesota to Montana soon -- another several hundred miles added to the grand total.

Learn more about how to become a living kidney donor on UW Health's website.

