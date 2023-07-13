Rhinelander 73-year-old keeps on pedaling after kidney donation

MADISON (WKOW) -- One year after donating a kidney, a 72-year-old is determined to bike 4,000 miles in 2023.
Dave Daniels is an avid biker, spending about 12 hours each week pedaling through the woods and country highways near his Rhinelander home.
He says biking is one of the best ways to see the country.
“Going along at five, 10 miles per hour, really allows you to take in the beauty of the landscape,” Daniels said. “When you slow down, you can truly appreciate all the amazing places and people along the way.”
In 2022, Daniels planned a 600-mile ride to Montana as well as a stop at the UW Health Transplant Center in Madison.
He said donating a kidney was something he was interested in for several years, but it got put on hold. After two of his friends donated, he decided to join in.
Daniels is now one of the nearly 4,000 living donors who donated through the center to help a stranger. This gift helps one of the over 900,000 people waiting for a new kidney in the U.S., according to UW Health.
Daniels didn't rack up as many miles in 2022 because of the surgery but said it's a small price to pay.
“I don’t know who got my kidney but making an anonymous donation made sense to me because it meant someone who had a lot of limitations was able to wake up one day and be almost limitless,” Daniels said.
Just before the first anniversary of his donation, Daniels and a friend biked from Dane County to Trempealeau County, making him 155 miles closer to his goal.
He's planning a longer trip from Minnesota to Montana soon -- another several hundred miles added to the grand total.
Learn more about how to become a living kidney donor on UW Health's website.