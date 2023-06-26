Richland Center man hurt, cited after crashing UTV

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WKOW) — A Richland Center man was hurt after crashing a UTV Friday night, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
Chief Deputy Aaron Wallace said multiple agencies responded to a report of a UTV crash with injuries on CTY HWY Q near Chicken Ridge Road around 10:20 p.m.
Wallace said an investigation revealed a 44-year-old was driving a UTV on CTY HWY Q when he lost control of it as he went around a corner. The UTV then flipped, hurting him.
The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
Wallace said alcohol and speed were contributing factors in the crash. The man was cited for intoxicated operation of an ATV/UTV.