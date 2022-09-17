Richland Center man Med Flighted after motorcycle accident in Richland Co.

RICHLAND (WKOW) -- A Richland Center man was seriously injured and Med Flighted to a hospital after a motorcycle crash in Richland Co. Thursday evening, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
Richland County Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a single motorcycle crash on County Hwy AA near Bowen Circle in Richland.
The sheriff's office says the operator -- Anthony R. Sittig, 38, of Richland Center -- was traveling northbound on County Hwy AA when the motorcycle he was driving left the roadway and crashed.
Responding units found Sittig with potentially serious injuries and took him to Richland Hospital. He was later taken to a different facility by Med Flight.
The crash remains under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.