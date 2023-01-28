Richland center police arrested two men after an incident

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) — The Richland Center Police Department arrested two men after a fight led them to find a firearm, drugs, and money in their possession.
In a press release from the Richland Center Police Department, Richland County Dispatch received a call about a fight in the downtown area in the early morning hour on Jan. 14. One man reportedly displayed a firearm.
Richland County Dispatch later updated law enforcement that the man who displayed the firearm left the scene in a red hatchback car with a second unidentified man.
Chief Billy Jones said while officers were heading to the scene, they saw a car matching the description and attempted to stop the vehicle.
According to Chief Jones, the vehicle didn't stop immediately but eventually pulled into a parking lot. Police ordered the two man to get out of the car.
Investigators found a loaded 9mm handgun, cocaine, and a large amount of money inside the vehicle.
Chief Jones reported the two men were arrested and the charges of recklessly endangering safety, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, disorderly conduct, battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting or obstructing an officer were sent to the Richland County District Attorney's Office.