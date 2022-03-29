Richland Center police identify body of missing man found near walking path

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) — The Richland Center police have now identified a person found deceased in Pine River Prairie on Sunday.
According to Chief Billy Jones, the individual is Peter Schoepp, 53, of Richland Center.
A citizen found Schoepp in tall grass off a walking pass.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department reported Schoepp as missing back in November of 2021. Schoepp had walked away from a local group home.
An autopsy has been ordered to confirm Schoepp's cause of death. Previously, police said preliminary findings don't suggest foul play and there is no threat to the public.