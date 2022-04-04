Richland Center students gather outside administrators office to show support for teacher

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- Students gathered outside of the Richland Center High School for a demonstration Monday morning.
At 6:30 a.m., about a dozen students were in front of the administration office.
The protest is in support of Mark Chambers, a teacher at the school.
The school board decided to let Chambers go at the end of the spring term. School leaders said they couldn't specify why, for legal reasons.
There have been several walk-outs and protests since the decision was made.
The group posted on social media that they wanted to meet after spring break to show the administrators that they have not forgotten about what happened with Chambers.