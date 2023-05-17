 Skip to main content
Richland Center woman appears in court for deadly crash charge

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WKOW) — A Richland Center woman appeared in court for the first time after being charged in a deadly 2022 crash. 

Molly Rutherford, 30, is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. Authorities say she hit 86-year-old Ruth Anderson as she was crossing Highway 58 near Richland Center in May 2022. 

Rutherford was charged in May 2023.

In court Tuesday, Rutherford was given a $10,000 signature bond. As a part of bond conditions, she can't drive without a license or insurance and she can't have contact with the victim's family. 

Rutherford is due back in court in July. 

