Richland Center woman appears in court for deadly crash charge

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WKOW) — A Richland Center woman appeared in court for the first time after being charged in a deadly 2022 crash.
Molly Rutherford, 30, is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. Authorities say she hit 86-year-old Ruth Anderson as she was crossing Highway 58 near Richland Center in May 2022.
Rutherford was charged in May 2023.
In court Tuesday, Rutherford was given a $10,000 signature bond. As a part of bond conditions, she can't drive without a license or insurance and she can't have contact with the victim's family.
Rutherford is due back in court in July.