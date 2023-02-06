Richland Co. Sheriff: Westby man arrested for shooting at house several times after argument

SYLVAN, Wis. (WKOW) — A man was arrested in rural Richland County after the sheriff's office said shot at a home after an argument early Sunday morning.
The Richland County Sheriff's Office reports deputies were dispatched to a home in the township of Sylvan Sunday morning.
The office states it responded to a report that a man stole a handgun out of a truck, shot several rounds into a home then left around 2:20 a.m.
Responding deputies found several bullet holes in the side of the home and several shell casings in the driveway.
The sheriff's office reports the woman who made the complaint said she and the suspect got into an argument and the man threatened to shoot another man he knew was in the home at the time. The suspect then shot at the home.
The sheriff's office said no one was hurt.
The suspect — who the sheriff's office identifies as Michael Krueger, 28, of Westby, Wisconsin — was arrested for first-degree attempted reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, theft of a firearm, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon.
Krueger is in the Richland County Jail awaiting a bail hearing.