Richland Co. sheriff's deputy charged with sexual assault

RICHLAND COUNTY (WKOW) -- Prosecutors filed two felony charges and one misdemeanor charge against a Richland County Sheriff's Office deputy Monday after a judge said the deputy inappropriately touched an inmate.
Deputy Timothy Buckley, 31, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff, misconduct / excess authority and sending sexually explicit electronic messages, according to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access.
Buckley was originally arrested on August 2 and was released from Vernon County Jail after receiving a signature bond during his bail hearing on August 4.
During his bond hearing, Judge Lisa McDougal read from a bail report saying Buckley "used his hand to touch private parts under or inside the pants of the named victim."
Buckley was forbidden from contacting four people at the bond hearing.
Buckley remains on administrative leave from the sheriff's office.
His next court date is set for September 6.