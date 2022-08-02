 Skip to main content
Richland County deputy sheriff arrested after investigation into sexual misconduct allegations

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) — A Richland County deputy sheriff was arrested Tuesday after a sexual misconduct investigation. 

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Timothy Buckley, 31, was arrested and is expected to be charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault – sexual contact with an individual who is confined in a correctional institution by a correctional staff member. 

He has been employed as a deputy sheriff since March of 2021. 

The Department of Justice (DOJ) reports Richland County Sheriff Clay Porter initiated an investigation after allegations of misconduct by a correctional officer employed with the sheriff's department. The DOJ also conducted an independent investigation at Porter's request "to protect possible additional victims inside the jail." 

