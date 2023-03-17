Richland County man faces 59 child pornography charges

SEXTONVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Richland County Sheriff Clay Porter announced a Sextonville man was arrested Wednesday on dozens of child pornography charges following a cyber tip from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
A news release stated the Richland County Special Response team executed a search warrant at "an address" on County Hwy B March 15, after the DOJ's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a tip that "sexually explicit images of children" were downloaded at the address. Court records show the suspect's last known residence is on County Hwy B.
Authorities seized multiple electronic devices during the search and found numerous videos and images that are "suspected to be illegal."
Authorities arrested Jarrett Fillyaw, 38, on 59 counts of possession of child pornography and a count of felony bail jumping.
At the time of publication, the Richland County District Attorney's Office had not filed formal charges against Fillyaw, according to online court records.
Sheriff Porter said this was a multi-agency investigation involving the Richland Center Police Department, Richland County Special Response Team, Lone Rock EMS and the Wisconsin Department of Justice.