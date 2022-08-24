 Skip to main content
Richland County Sheriff's Department investigating damage to fairgrounds

Richland County Fairgrounds damage

Photo Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for the person or people who damaged the county fairgrounds.

According to a post on the agency's Facebook page, someone or a group of people tried to get to the track, but found it was locked. Instead, they tore up a large grassy area.

This isn't the first time this has happened. The track has been damaged twice, and the kayak port area has been damaged three times.

If you have any information about this, call the Sheriff's Department at 608-647-2106 or Richland Area Crime Stoppers at 608-647-2583.