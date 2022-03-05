Richland man missing since Monday found dead

RICHLAND COUNTY (WKOW) -- Missing Richland man Frances Johnston, 60, was found dead, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
Johnston had left home on February 28 to go to a doctor's appointment. After attending the appointment, he went to Eagles Club in Viroqua and left there around 5 p.m. He had not been seen since.
Johnston's wife, Lisa, told 27 News that this absence wasn't in character for him, and she said he may have hit his head while playing a pull tab machine at the club.
The Silver Alert that had been issued for Johnston was cancelled Saturday after he was found dead.