 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Richland man missing since Monday found dead

  • Updated
Fran Johnston.png

RICHLAND COUNTY (WKOW) -- Missing Richland man Frances Johnston, 60, was found dead, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Johnston had left home on February 28 to go to a doctor's appointment. After attending the appointment, he went to Eagles Club in Viroqua and left there around 5 p.m. He had not been seen since.

Johnston's wife, Lisa, told 27 News that this absence wasn't in character for him, and she said he may have hit his head while playing a pull tab machine at the club.

The Silver Alert that had been issued for Johnston was cancelled Saturday after he was found dead.