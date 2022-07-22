Ride Across Wisconsin registration opens

MADISON (WKOW) — Bicyclists will be hitting Wisconsin's state trails in late August to raise money for the Wisconsin Bicycle Federation.
The Ride Across Wisconsin event takes place August 20 and 21 as bicyclists ride a 235-mile route from La Crosse to Milwaukee.
Trail users and park visitors should be aware of the heavy traffic on the trails during the event. The general times riders will be on the trails are as follows:
- La Crosse River State Trail: August 20 from 5 to 9 a.m.
- Elroy-Sparta State Trail: August 20 from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- As a safety precaution, trail users should avoid the trail from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. to avoid heavy use conditions.
- 400 State Trail: August 20 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Glacial Drumlin State Trail (Lake Mills to Waukesha): August 20 from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. and August 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Hank Aaron State Trail: August 20 from about 4 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 21 from noon to 6 p.m.
While these trails will remain open for general use by the public, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources encourages users to explore alternative recreation locations or avoid using the trail systems during the high-use times listed above.
If you want to learn more about Ride Across Wisconsin or register, visit their website. There are also one or two-day options that either finish at the Trek Headquarters in Waterloo or in Milwaukee.
The Wisconsin Bicycle Federation encourages anyone interested in participating to register now, before registration prices increase on July 31.
If you are interested in volunteering along the route, see the Ride Across Wisconsin volunteer registration page.