 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ridgeway Marshal's Office searching for stolen UTV

  • Updated
  • 0
Stolen UTV

Photo Courtesy: Village of Ridgeway Marshal's Office

Around 8:20 p.m. Saturday night, the Ridgeway Marshal's Office responded to the 600 block of Main Street for a stolen UTV.

VILLAGE OF RIDGEWAY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Around 8:20 p.m. Saturday night, the Ridgeway Marshal's Office responded to the 600 block of Main Street for a stolen UTV. 

According to the press release, the 2021 lime green Kawasaki Teryx with WI DNR registration 1329RG was parked outside a local business.

The Ridgeway Marshal's office said the keys were left inside the vehicle. 

Witnesses reported a younger white male wearing a black graphic t-shirt and blue shorts driving fast on East Main Street toward CTH H. 

Anyone with information should contact Iowa County Dispatch at 608-930-9500 or the department phone at 608-924-1030. The Marshal can be reached at marshal@ridgewaywi.gov

Tags

Recommended for you