Ridgeway Marshal's Office searching for stolen UTV

VILLAGE OF RIDGEWAY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Around 8:20 p.m. Saturday night, the Ridgeway Marshal's Office responded to the 600 block of Main Street for a stolen UTV.
According to the press release, the 2021 lime green Kawasaki Teryx with WI DNR registration 1329RG was parked outside a local business.
The Ridgeway Marshal's office said the keys were left inside the vehicle.
Witnesses reported a younger white male wearing a black graphic t-shirt and blue shorts driving fast on East Main Street toward CTH H.
Anyone with information should contact Iowa County Dispatch at 608-930-9500 or the department phone at 608-924-1030. The Marshal can be reached at marshal@ridgewaywi.gov.