Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central
Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Rock. In
southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A prolonged period of moderate to heavy rainfall will
continue through Monday. Widespread, storm total rainfall
amounts between 2 to 5 inches are expected. Persistent bands
will be capable of producing rainfall in excess of 5 inches.
The area of greatest concern for the heaviest rainfall totals
includes Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Waukesha and Milwaukee
counties where localized rainfall amounts exceeding 7 inches
are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

All lanes back open after crash on US 12 near Old Sauk Road

  • Updated
Police Lights 3

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes of traffic are back open on US 12.

The right lane was closed for about an hour.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police respond to a crash that closed the right lane on US HWY 12 near Old Sauk Road Sunday afternoon.

Dane County Communications received a call about a crash on westbound US HWY 12 between Old Sauk Road and Greenway Boulevard around 3:30 p.m.

The City of Madison Police Department responded to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Tags

