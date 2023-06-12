Right lane of eastbound US 12 closes during search for missing teen

BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) — The right lane of eastbound US 12 in Sauk County near Devil's Lake State Park is closed.

A notification from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation states the right lane is closed between Ski Hi Road and Kings Corner Road.

A dispatch official tells 27 News the closure is the result of searches in the area for a missing 13-year-old boy, James Yoblonski.

A 27 News reporter in the area saw at least 15 law enforcement vehicles.

Officials expect the lane to be closed for at least two hours.