...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Iowa,
southwestern Columbia, northwestern Dane and southern Sauk Counties
through 1215 PM CDT...

At 1124 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles northwest of Mazomanie, or 9 miles west of Sauk City, moving
east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Mount Horeb, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Lake Wisconsin, Cross Plains,
Lodi, Mazomanie, Spring Green, Black Earth, Barneveld, Blue Mounds,
Arena, Plain, Pine Bluff, Blue Mound St Park, Okee and Marxville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Right lane of US 151 SB at HWY 19 reopens after single-vehicle crash

  • Updated
Sun Prairie crash
Courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation

UPDATE (WKOW) — The right lane of US 151 southbound at WIS 19 has reopened. 

It was closed for around 45 minutes while authorities responded to a crash. 

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — The right lane of US 151 southbound is closed at WIS 19 due to a single-vehicle crash, according to a Sun Prairie Police Department official.

The crash occurred around 9:15 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT expects the roadway to be closed for an hour as the incident is resolved. Sun Prairie Police told 27 News there are no reports of injuries at this time. 

