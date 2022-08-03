Right lane of US 151 SB at HWY 19 reopens after single-vehicle crash

UPDATE (WKOW) — The right lane of US 151 southbound at WIS 19 has reopened.
It was closed for around 45 minutes while authorities responded to a crash.
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — The right lane of US 151 southbound is closed at WIS 19 due to a single-vehicle crash, according to a Sun Prairie Police Department official.
The crash occurred around 9:15 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
WisDOT expects the roadway to be closed for an hour as the incident is resolved. Sun Prairie Police told 27 News there are no reports of injuries at this time.