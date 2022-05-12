UPDATE: All lanes of US 51 are now open

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of US 51 are now open.
MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- The right lane of US 51 northbound is closed at Vogues Road due to pavement buckling Thursday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
WisDOT expects the roadway to be open within two hours.
This is the second road that experienced buckling in southern Wisconsin today.
UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of US 12 are now open.
LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- The leftmost lane of US 12 eastbound is closed north of Shady Lane Thursday morning due to a pavement buckle, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. this morning, and the Sauk County Highway Department is working on repairing the road.
WisDOT expects the roadway to be open within two hours.