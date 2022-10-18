Rio business voluntarily recalls beef strips

RIO (WKOW) — A Rio business is adding another product to a voluntary recall.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), Johnson's Sausage Shoppe is recalling packaged beef strips bought on or before October 17.
Specifically, the product recalled is the Sweet and Spicy Beef Strips, sold in 1-lb vacuum-sealed packages. DATCP said the product was sold at Two Creek Farms in Union Grove, at retail stores and at farmers markets. The packages carry a mark of inspection with establishment number 293.
The recall is labeled as Class I, meaning there is "reasonable probability that the use of the product with cause serious, adverse health consequences or death." No illnesses have been reported.
DATCP said the recall was issued because evidence shows major food allergens aren't declared on the label.
Last week, Johnson's Sausage Shoppe recalled 18 other products under another Class I recall. In this case, DATCP said evidence shows the products may have been "adulterated or misbranded."
Anyone with these products is asked to discard them. For questions, DATCP suggests contacting Chris Johnson, with Johnson's Sausage Shoppe, at 920-382-1166.