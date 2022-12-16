Rio sausage shop issues voluntary recall for several products

RIO, Wis. (WKOW) — A Rio sausage shop has issued recalls for a number of products because they may have been adulterated, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio has issued a voluntary Class I recall of packaged pork products sold wholesale, at retail and at farmers markets.
All packages are vacuum-sealed and carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 293.
The affected product includes:
- Smoked sliced deli ham, 1-lb. packages
- Smoked ham, 1/2-lb. packages
- Smoked bacon, 1 ½-lb. packages
- Uncured bacon, 1-lb. packages
- Uncured pork deli ham Sliced, 1-lb. packages
- Uncured pork paddle a smoked pork chop
- Smoked pork chops
- Smoked ham steak
- Smoked pork hock
The products were sold by Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, Two Creek Farms (Union Grove, Wis.), Vindicator Brand (Loganville, Wis.) and Wisconsin Meadows (Viroqua, Wis.).
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products.
Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.
Consumers with these products should throw them away.
If you have questions about this recall, contact Chris Johnson, Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, at 920-382-1166.