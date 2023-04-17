Ripon's Little White Schoolhouse moves locations

RIPON, Wis. (WKOW) – The place recognized as the birthplace of the Republican Party now has a new home.
Ripon’s “Little White School House” was moved miles away, after The Boys and Girls Club bought its former property.
According to our Green Bay affiliate, the Republican Party learned that moving the building would cause it to lose its historical status.
Both the Chamber of Commerce and the board for the “Little White School House” agree that they need to maintain the site’s historical landmark.
Plans are in the works to turn the "Little White School House" into a museum.