RISE Wisconsin celebrates opening of renovated building

MADISON (WKOW) -- RISE Wisconsin has a revamped space to help families in the Madison area.
The social services organization showed off its renovated building on Fordem Avenue.
It's the completion of the merger between the nonprofits Community Partnerships and Center for Families.
They had been operating out of two places, but now they're all in one spot.
"It's really going to streamline our services a lot better, it'll be a centralized place so that participants can basically get a lot of the services under one roof, which is really important for us," said RISE Wisconsin Director of Development Maggie Waid.
RISE Wisconsin provides early childhood, mental health and respite services.
It serves more than 3,300 children and families each year.