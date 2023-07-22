River Arts Inc. throw 3rd annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival

SAUK CITY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Sidewalks were for more than just walking on Saturday as River Arts Inc. hosted its 3rd annual Chalk Festival.
Color ignited the paths that weave through Meyer Oak Grove Park in a morning of art, fun and music.
The festival welcomed guests of all ages to participate in free events and sign up for the chance to win a pair of wireless on-ear headphones.
Children 8 to 13 years old were able to enter a competition to create the best chalk art at the festival. Winners were awarded live on Facebook.
For those who didn't want chalk on their hands, the festival also featured children's activities, a farmer's market, and entertainers Peter Davidson and Eric de los Santos.
As the morning of fun wrapped up, River Arts Inc. left its mark on the town with memories that last forever and drawings that last until it rains.